Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday held a review meeting of the Urban Development and Housing Department at Samatva Bhavan, CM House in Bhopal, and issued key directives to officials.

During the meeting, CM Yadav instructed that an action plan be prepared to develop affordable and convenient housing in urban areas, taking into account the socio-economic conditions of the people, to control the expansion of slums in cities.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kills 5-Month Pregnant Wife in Kasganj Over 'Excess Salt' in Food.

He also emphasised environmental improvement in urban regions and said that parks must be developed, and tree plantations should be promoted in all housing projects, including those undertaken by development authorities and the Housing Board.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed that a comprehensive survey be conducted of illegal constructions around Bhopal's Upper Lake, and a campaign be launched for action against them.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Minor Boy Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 57th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise Following Argument With Mother Over Attending Tuitions.

The Chief Minister stated that reputed national-level builders and colonisers should be involved in urban colony development, and also stressed the immediate modernisation of fire services to manage emergencies in both urban and industrial areas.

The CM further stated that a proposal should be prepared to introduce the "Namo Train" service, aiming to expand intra-city rail connectivity in the state. He added that he would soon hold discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to seek support in this regard.

He also instructed that priority be given to providing housing facilities to Ladli Behnas under government schemes. Directions were issued to urban bodies to take prompt action in organising meat and fish vendors and allotting suitable spaces for their operations.

The Chief Minister emphasised expanding the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana in religious areas with support not only from the government but also from voluntary organisations and private donors. He also proposed forming self-help groups in urban areas to establish modern laundry services, for which financial support and suitable space would be arranged.

He directed that houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and other schemes should be allotted as soon as the ownership formalities are completed. Highlighting the importance of a clean urban environment, he said reserved land in cities should be identified and developed into city forests (Nagar Vans), with proper maintenance responsibilities clearly defined.

Along with this, state Urban Development & Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that an integrated development plan is being prepared for religious and tourist towns. A development plan worth Rs 2,800 crore has been prepared for Chitrakoot town, including an Rs 800 crore Detailed Project Report by the Urban Development Department.

He added that the Housing Board has been instructed to explore redevelopment (re-densification) projects in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)