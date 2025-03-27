Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday extended financial assistance and employment support to the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gautam, who lost his life in the Mauganj violence, under the personal accident insurance scheme.

Yadav handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Gautam's wife, Pushpa and promised a government job to a family member and instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to recruit an eligible family member.

It is worth noting that Gautam, while performing his duties, died this month in Gadra village, Mauganj district. CM Yadav also spoke with Gautam's wife Pushpa, his son Dhirendra and nephew Satish, who were present on the occasion and said that the state government would provide full support to the family.

Earlier, the Chief Minister called the Mauganj incident "unfortunate" and stated that the perpetrators of the incident would not be spared.

"The Mauganj incident is unfortunate. The perpetrators will not be spared... My condolences to the bereaved family. Senior police officials are at the spot, and the situation is under control," the CM said.

He instructed officials to take strict action against all the accused of the "inhuman" and "unfortunate" Mauganj incident.

"An ASI of our police, Ramcharan Gautam, died in retaliatory action in an unfortunate attack on the police team, including the Tehsildar, SHO, who had reached the Gadara village of the Shahpur police station area in Mauganj district on the information of a dispute between two groups. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. Other injured policemen in the incident have been sent to Rewa Hospital for treatment. Immediately after the incident, Section 163 was imposed in the area, and DIG Rewa, SP Mauganj and other police officers reached the spot and controlled the situation. ADG Rewa Zone is reaching the spot; along with that, I have directed DG Police to reach the spot and supervise. Instructions have been given to take strict action against all the accused of this inhuman and unfortunate incident," CM Yadav posted on X. (ANI)

