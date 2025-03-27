Pathanamthitta, March 27: Four class 10 students in Pathanamthitta district will receive counselling after liquor bottles were found in their possession, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at a school in Kozhencherry, near here, where the students allegedly brought alcohol on Wednesday to celebrate the conclusion of their final exams. Growing suspicious of the students' activities, teachers checked their bags, seized liquor from one of them, and informed the police. Alcohol Addict Commits Suicide as Kerala liquor Shops Shut Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

In addition to the liquor, Rs 10,000 was found in the student's possession. School sources claimed that he had obtained the money by selling a stolen ring belonging to his grandmother. The school authorities have launched an investigation to determine the source of the liquor. "If counselling is required for the students, it will be provided," a senior police officer said. However, Aranmula police stated that no case had been registered in connection with the incident thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)