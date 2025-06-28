Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against the owner and operator of a fuel station located in Ratlam's Dosigaon for allegedly supplying adulterated diesel, which led to the breakdown of vehicles assigned for protocol duties for Chief Minister's programme in the district, according to an official release.

The vehicles arrived here from a travel agency in Indore for the CM's event, which was held on June 27. After getting refueled from the fuel station in Dosigaon, the vehicles moved ahead for a while, and then several of them broke down, raising concerns about the quality of the fuel.

Also Read | West Bengal: Woman Accuses Padma Shri Awardee Kartik Maharaj of Rape and Forced Abortion, Monk Dismisses Allegations As Conspiracy.

The release also mentioned that these vehicles were not a part of the Chief Minister's convoy but were assigned to other official engagements.

It further added that on receiving the information about the matter, concerned officials reached the fuel station and checked the fuel pump's density and stock. The inspection revealed significant irregularities. There was a discrepancy of 720 litres between the deep stock and post post-sale remaining stock of diesel. Additionally, automation systems showed signs of water contamination in the diesel tank, with a recorded water depth of 6.63 cm and 197.43 litres of water.

Also Read | 32-Hour Traffic Jam on Indore-Dewas Road: 3 Die As Massive Traffic Snarl Chokes Highway in Madhya Pradesh With Over 4,000 Vehicles Trapped in 8-Kilometre-Long Stretch.

As a result of which, the district administration seized 10,657 litres of diesel and 5,995 litres of petrol from the pump. Officials from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) also arrived to collect diesel samples, which have been sent to BPCL's laboratory in Manglia, Indore for testing. The fuel station was sealed following these findings.

After that, a case was registered against the pump owner and operator under section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 at Auduogic Chetra police station (Audyogik Kshetra police station) on June 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)