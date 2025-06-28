Kolkata, June 28: Amid the rape of a law student on a college campus in Kolkata, another rape case has rocked West Bengal. A woman from the state has claimed that she was raped by Swami Pradiptananda, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj of Bharat Sevashram Sangha. The woman claimed that Kartik Maharaj sexually assaulted her multiple times since 2013, after promising her a job. The woman claimed that the monk threatened her and even forced her to undergo an abortion.

According to reports, the woman was sexually assaulted by Kartik Maharaj for over a decade. The complainant said that she met Kartik Maharaj at his ashram in 2012 when he promised to offer her a job at Chanak Adivasi Abasik Balika Vidyalaya in Murshidabad district. She also alleged that she was raped at the school. The complainant also revealed that in January 2013, she was kept at the school's hostel where the monk would take her to a room on the fifth floor and rape her. Kolkata Rape Case: Law College Student Gang Raped ‘For Rejecting’ Marriage Proposal From Prime Accused; Shocking Details Emerge.

She further alleged that in June 2013, she was forced to undergo an abortion at a private hospital in Barhampore after she got pregnant. The complaint further stated that she was asked to vacate the hostel and was promised a monthly salary at home. While the woman did receive a monthly salary, the payments stopped, although she continued to visit the ashram till 2019. As per the company, the woman received a call from Kartik Maharaj on June 12. The monk asked her to meet him on June 13 near Berhampore Correctional Home.

"Two men from the ashram came to see me on June 13 and said they would take me to Beldanga. When I boarded their car, these men threatened me and asked me not to contact Kartik Maharaj ever again," the complainant said. She also alleged that the two men threw her out of the vehicle before driving off. Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR against the monk. So far, Kartik Maharaj has not been arrested. West Bengal Shocker: Youth Lynched by Local People in Bankura for Rape and Murder of 8-Years Old Girl.

Meanwhile, the monk defended himself while addressing a public event at Beldanga. "I can only say that monks are not allowed to spend nights at the women’s hostel of the ashram," Maharaj said. He also dismissed the woman's allegations as a conspiracy. It is worth noting that Kartik Maharaj is a Padma Shri awardee. He was awarded the Padma Shri this year.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

