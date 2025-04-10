Fire breaks out at Khasgi Bazar in Gwalior (Photo/ANI)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Khasgi Bazar area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Several fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire.

As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The reasons for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

On April 8, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. Fire services arrived and doused the fire.

An official said that earlier, on April 5, a fire broke out on the Bikaner-Bilaspur Superfast Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Khemraj Meena, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway (Ratlam Division), told ANI, "The train was heading towards Bilaspur from Bikaner, and the incident happened in an area between the Tarana and Tajpur area...The fire brigade teams doused the fire. (ANI)

