Barwani (MP), Sep 7 (PTI) Police have seized hemp plants worth Rs 77 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, a senior officer said on Monday.

A total of 1,365 hemp plants, weighing around 600 kg, were seized from Kusmi village under Nagalwadi police station area as part of a drive against drugs, said Superintendent of Police Nimish Agrawal.

Police have booked three persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

