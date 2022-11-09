Bhopal, Nov 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,836 on Wednesday after the detection of five fresh cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776 as no fatality linked to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 8 to 10,43,999, leaving the state with 61 active cases, the official informed.

With 3.076 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 3,01,69,023, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,836, new cases 05, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,43,999, active cases 61, total tests 3,01,69,023.

