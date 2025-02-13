Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): A 25-year-old man was arrested for attacking his 22-year-old wife with a sharp-edge weapon over suspicion of infidelity in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Pohri area in the district on Wednesday, in which the victim sustained multiple injuries on her body along with severely injured eyes.

"My husband has beaten me by making false allegations. He also attacked my eyes with a sharp-edged weapon," the injured woman said.

Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Doctors performed her eye surgery on Thursday morning and said that she would get her vision back.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Subsequently, the police launched a manhunt and nabbed him on Thursday.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Pohri) Sujeet Singh Bhadoria said, "Police found a severely injured woman at Pohri police station on Wednesday evening whom they admitted to the district hospital and based on the statement of the victim, an FIR was registered against her husband. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the woman's husband, Chhotu Khan, had attacked her eyes and various places on her body with a sharp-edged weapon, doubting her character. The woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital."

The police were searching for the accused and on Thursday morning, the team received information about him spotted in Piparghar area. Acting on it, the police team reached the spot and seeing the police, he tried to escape by jumping from a culvert and fell on ground sustaining injury in leg. He has been admitted to the hospital, SDOP Bhadoria added.

"During the interrogation, the accused told the police that he had a suspicion regarding his wife having illicit relations with a neighbouring person, following which, he had fought with her wife yesterday. The police have recovered the weapon used in the crime," the officer added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

