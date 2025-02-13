Imphal, February 13: President’s Rule has been imposed in Manipur on Thursday under Article 356 of the Constitution five days after the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from the post following the directions from the central BJP leaders.

A notification issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday that the President has received a report from the Governor of Manipur and after considering the report and other information received by the President, she was satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. President’s Rule Imposed in Manipur Days After Biren Singh Resigned as Chief Minister.

“Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I (a) assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of the that State, declare that the powers of the Legislature of the said state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament, and make the following incidental and consequential provisions which appear to me to be necessary or desirable for giving effect to the objects of this Proclamation,” the notification reads.

Meanwhile, after the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, hectic parleys are going on to choose an alternate leader of the ruling BJP legislature party who would lead the new government. The BJP's northeast in-charge Sambit Patra held a series of meetings with the Ministers, MLAs and leaders of BJP and other party allies to take their views on Monday, before the selection of the new legislature party leader. Manipur CM N Biren Singh Quits, Submits Resignation Letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence for the last two years between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmar which has devastated the state and finally led to the resignation of Biren Singh. Biren Singh's resignation comes amid hectic political activities, with the Opposition Congress earlier announcing to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government in the Assembly session, that was set to begin on Monday but the Governor made the session 'null and void' hours after Biren Singh quit.

