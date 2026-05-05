India News | MP: Massive Fire Breaks out at Warehouses in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): A major fire broke out at warehouses located near the Katangi Bypass in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, with fire tenders rushing to the spot to control the blaze.

According to Inspector Virendra Pawar, the incident was reported late at night on Monday when two warehouses caught fire.

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"Around 11 PM, we received a notification from the control room that there is a private logistic park near the Katangi bypass of the Manotal police station, which is a private warehouse. Two of their warehouses have caught fire. We reached here and also called the fire brigade through the control room. Since then, we have been trying to put out the fire," he told ANI.

He added that firefighting operations had already brought a significant portion of the blaze under control.

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"Approximately 60 per cent of the fire has been extinguished. As of now, three warehouses have caught fire," Pawar said.

Authorities are still assessing the situation, and details regarding the number of workers present at the site are yet to be confirmed.

"Only the manager will be able to tell how many people were working here and how many are safe outside," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)