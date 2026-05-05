iPhone 18 Pro Series: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Details Leaked

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Apple is reportedly preparing for a major hardware shift with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series, expected to debut in September 2026. Early supply chain leaks and analyst reports suggest the new flagships will introduce Apple's first 2nm processor, a mechanical camera iris, and a redesigned front display. With the standard iPhone 18 potentially delayed until 2027, the Pro and Pro Max models - alongside a rumoured "iPhone Fold" - are set to lead Apple’s 2026 lineup.

Optical Leap: Variable Aperture and Samsung Sensors

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to feature a variable aperture system on its main camera, a first for the brand. This mechanical iris would allow users to physically adjust light intake and depth of field, reducing the reliance on software-based "Portrait Mode" blur. Reports from Sunny Optical suggest production for these actuators is already underway. Additionally, Apple may adopt a new three-layer stacked image sensor from Samsung, which aims to improve capture speeds and significantly enhance dynamic range while reducing noise in low-light environments. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Specifications, Expected Price in India.

Next-Gen Performance: The A20 Pro 2nm Chip

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to run on the A20 Pro chipset, built using TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process. This transition is tipped to offer a 15% boost in performance and up to a 30% improvement in power efficiency. A new packaging technology, Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM), may also be introduced. This would integrate RAM directly onto the same wafer as the CPU and GPU, potentially doubling memory speeds to better handle on-device AI tasks and "Apple Intelligence" features. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India.

Display Refinement and Bulkier Builds

While a completely "under-display" Face ID remains a long-term goal, 2026 leaks suggest a 35 per cent% smaller Dynamic Island. By moving the Face ID flood illuminator beneath the glass, Apple is expected to shrink the pill-shaped cutout to roughly 14mm–15mm. To accommodate more robust hardware, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to be slightly thicker, housing a larger 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh battery. This could push the device's weight past 240 grams, potentially making it the heaviest iPhone in history.

India Pricing and Expected Launch

Following its traditional cycle, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in mid-September 2026. Despite rising component costs - specifically for the 2nm chips - analysts believe Apple will attempt to maintain stable pricing in the Indian market to retain momentum.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).