Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput's son, who reached to watch 'Adipurush' film amid beating drums, has demanded a ban on the movie after watching it.

The minister's son Akash Rajput reached to watch the movie along with his supporters on Friday but after watching the movie he raised objections to the movie scenes and demanded a ban on the movie.

Speaking to ANI, Rajput said "There was a hope from the film 'Adipurush' that it will make today's young generation aware, connect our dignity with Lord Ram, but there was nothing like dignity in the film. This movie hurts Sanatan Dharma and it puts our society, our young generation, and our Hindu religion in danger. Such things have been shown in the movie, that I am hesitant to even speak."

Lord Ram had an image based on truth and non-violence, but the passion and behaviour of the character in the movie is nothing like that of Lord Ram. Besides, Lord Hanuman has been portrayed as a comedian which is a very bad thing in itself, he added.

"I request director Om Raut to first read Ramayana, know their characters and then present it as today's youth will see it and understand it as a comedy. We have read Ramayana and want to see it as we have seen it," Rajput said.

He further said, "Apart from this, the clothes of Sita have been depicted as if she was a heroine. She was the mother of all of us. If we see her image then we see our mother in it and her clothes displayed in this movie are criticisable. Simultaneously, chimpanzees have been shown as cartoon characters in Vanar Sena. Lord Sugriv, Lord Bali, and Lord Angad were also shown in cartoon characters, it was very reprehensible."

Also, Ravana himself was a Brahmin and it was shown in the movie that Pushpak Viman became a bat and Ravana is feeding meat to the bat while he himself was a Brahmin. In the end of the film, Lord Ram is being punched, throughout the movie it is not understood whether the hero is Ram or Ravana. Actor Prabhas becomes 'Bahubali' in the movie showing his anger, while Lord Ram did not have any anger, he was the Maryadapurshottam Ram, Rajput added.

He further said, "Even though I am an artist, I oppose this film. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ban this film immediately. In the film, our Sanatan Dharma has been messed up and our sentiments have been hurt." (ANI)

