Indore, Feb 13 (PTI) Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in two cases of illegal trade of organic fertilisers, an official said on Saturday.

Indore district magistrate Manish Singh has issued an order to invoke the NSA against Shailendra Patidar (43) and Yogendra Singh (35), said additional district magistrate (ADM) Abhay Bedekar.

On February 11, separate cases were registered under the Essential Commodities Act and Fertiliser (Control) Order on the complaint of an officer of the Agriculture department against the two accused at Lasudia police station in Indore.

They were booked on charges of illegal production, storage and sale of organic fertilisers, he said.

Samples of the organic manure seized from the illegal storage centres of the accused duo have been sent for laboratory examination, an official said.

The NSA of 1980 empowers the Central government and state governments to detain a person to prevent him/her from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of India, the relations of India with foreign countries, the maintenance of public order, or the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community it is necessary so to do.

