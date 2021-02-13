Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha pro tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma received a threat on social media after demanding justice in Rinku Sharma murder case on Facebook.

Responding to the threat, the speaker tweeted, "Don't backstab. We know how to get and deliver justice. Ask your ancestors."

A person named Haidar Khan on social media posted a caricature depicting a man being backstabbed by a scull-capped man with a knife having 'Rameshwar Sharma' written on it.

Rameshwar Sharma had appealed for justice on Facebook for the slain Bajrang Dal member Rinku Sharma.

Sharma was allegedly stabbed by a group of people at a birthday party in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday night. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

Delhi Police on Saturday transferred the case of a youth Rinku Sharma to its Crime Branch. (ANI)

