Bhopal, May 28 (PTI) The Congress has finalised the name of Vivek Tankha for the Rajya Sabha polls slated for June 10, Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath said on Saturday.

Of the 11 RS seats from MP, eight are with the BJP and three with the Congress.

The tenure of Tankha, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, as well as BJP's MJ Akbar and Sampatiya Uike will be ending in June.

The BJP's RS members from MP comprise Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, L Murugan and Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as MJ Akbar, Ajay Pratap Singh, Kailash Soni, Sumer Singh Solanki and Sampatiya Uike.

The Congress' RS MPs include Tankha and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

"Tankha will file his nomination papers on Monday," senior Congress leader KK Mishra said.

An MP Vidhan Sabha Secretariat official said the last date for filing nomination papers was May 31, while scrutiny of papers will take place on June 1 and last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 3.

