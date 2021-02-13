Bhopal, Feb 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 2,57,423 on Saturday after 194 people were detected with the infection, while the toll remained unchanged at 3,829 as no deaths were reported during the day, said an official.

As many as 23 districts in the state did not report a single COVID-19 case during the day, he added.

The recovery count reached 2,51,765 after 227 people were discharged on Saturday.

"Of the new cases, Indore reported 55 and Bhopal 28. The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,925, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 43,208 with 617 deaths. Bhopal now has 584 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 288," the official said.

With 15,671 samples being examined in the past 24 hours, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 55,61,115.

On Saturday, 31,010 frontline workers were vaccinated against the infection, taking the number of people inoculated in the state to 5,53,826.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,57,423, new cases 194, death toll 3,829, recovered 2,51,765, active cases 1829, number of tests so far 55,61,115.

