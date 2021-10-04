Umaria, October 4: Two men were killed on Monday when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, police said.

The incident occurred when the tractor-trolley driver lost his control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn close to a nullah on Mathibah road under the Kotwali police station area, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bharti Jat. Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Denied Permission To Visit in View of Law and Order Situation.

The deceased are identified as Ravi Baiga and Durga Baiga (both around 35), she said.

The initial investigation suggests that the tractor-trolley was speeding. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

