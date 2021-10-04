New Delhi, October 4: The NIACL AO admit cards 2021 for Phase 1 exam were released by the New India Assurance Company Limited on Monday, i.e on October 4, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the NIACL AO 2021 examinations can check and download their hall tickets on its official website at newindia.co.in. The NIACL examination will be conducted on October 16. The call letters sent to students have the reporting time and venue with other relevant instructions mentioned on them.

NIACL AO admit card 2021 for Phase 1 exam; How to Download

Candidates have to visit the official at newindia.co.in to check and download the NIACL AO admit card 2021.

On the homepage, click on the 'recruitment' option shown on the top of the homepage.

Click on the "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL-LETTER FOR PHASE-I (PRELIMINARY) EXAM" option.

Enter required details in the login page and submit

The NIACL AO admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

According to reports, the Phase I exam will comprise of tests including Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The time duration of the NIACL examination is 1 hour while the maximum marks is 100. Candidates have to qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks. The call letter can be download till October 16.

In the NIACL Phase I exam, 30 questions of 30 marks will be of English Language while 35 questions of 35 marks will be of Reasoning Ability and 35 questions of 35 marks will be of Quantitative Aptitude.

