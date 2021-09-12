Jabalpur, Sep 12 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman constable on Sunday died of dengue in a private hospital in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Constable Usha Tiwari was detected with dengue on Friday and was hospitalized a day later after her blood platelet count dropped, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Gopal Khandel told PTI.

Her son and daughter had recovered from dengue recently, he added.

