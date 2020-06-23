Bhopal, Jun 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said his state had the lowest growth rate of COVID-19 infection in the country at 1.43 per cent, and the recovery rate was over 76 per cent.

As on Monday, MP has 12,078 COVID-19 cases, 521 people have died of the infection, while 9,215 have recovered.

After chairing a review meeting, Chouhan tweeted, "The growth rate of COVID-19 infection is the lowest at 1.43% in Madhya Pradesh while the recovery rate among the epidemic's patients is over 76%."

An MP public relations department official said the average growth rate of the infection in the country was 3.63 per cent.

The growth rate of Gujarat was 2.10 per cent, Rajasthan 2.31 per cent, Maharashtra 2.96 per cent, West Bengal 3.23 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 3.82 percent and Tamil Nadu 4.21 percent, Chouhan said in the meeting.

Three districts in the state, namely Datia, Alirajpur and Umaria, have no active cases, the meeting was informed.

Chouhan also said the state's testing capacity, with 24 laboratories, was now 6,000 samples per day.

