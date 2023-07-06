Panna, Jul 6 (PTI) Three men were killed and one person was injured on Thursday in a lightning strike in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Lallu Ahirwar (40), Lal Babu Vishwakarma (35) and Abid Khan (40), while one Navneet Patel was injured in the incident that took place in Durgapur village under Dharampur police station limits, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena told PTI.

Also Read | Kerala HC Orders Police Protection for Lesbian Couple After Alleged Threatening by Relatives, Parents.

Collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra and SP Meena visited the families of the deceased, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)