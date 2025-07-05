New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Muharram procession, the Delhi Police has made detailed traffic arrangements across the national capital to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety, a senior officer said.

Muharram will be observed in the capital on June 6, he said.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, " As Muharram is on June 6 in Delhi, we have set up detailed arrangements for traffic. It will be our job to provide diversions to the traffic, and the public should feel minimal inconvenience. When the procession is underway, we will provide some diversion for it. Detailed arrangements have been issued, and we will remain in the fields to closely monitor the Muharram procession..."

Regarding the Kanwar Yatra, a major annual religious event that draws lakhs of devotees, Gupta said preparations are well underway.

"We have made preparations for this from 12 July to 22 July. We have identified all the routes of the Kanwar Yatra and have tried to barricade the route so the Kanwar yatris do not come on the main route," he said.

He further added, "On the last two days of the Kanwar Yatra, our traffic police will be deployed on the field and will do the needed diversion."

Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims. In India, the 7-8 crore Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias.

While in the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar participated in the initial procession. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

