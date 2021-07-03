Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at her residence in south Mumbai by an unidentified man, who later decamped with her valuables, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Diamond Cutter building located on J J Marg, they said.

The victim has been identified as Rehana Siddhiqui, an official said.

"The incident occurred when Siddhiqui was alone at her residence. The accused entered her flat and strangled her before stealing her ornaments, two mobile phones and other valuables," he said.

After getting information about the incident on Thursday afternoon, the victim's 37-year-old daughter, a gym trainer, rushed to the place and found her mother dead, he added.

She lodged a complaint with the J J Marg police station, following which a case of murder and robbery was registered, the police official said, adding that the offence is being probed.

