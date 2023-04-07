Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) At least 12 persons were arrested and 13 women rescued during a raid at a bar in suburban Santacruz here on Friday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a bar in Gajadhar Bandh area of the suburb in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The police arrested the bar's owner, two employees and nine customers under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016, he said.

The police also recovered cash, amplifier, speaker and other materials from the spot, the official added.

