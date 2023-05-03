Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against a father-son duo involved in dairy products business and a real estate agent for allegedly duping a medical shop owner to the tune of Rs 2.2 crore in connection with a property deal, an official said.

The victim in his complaint to Vakola police said he had a discussion with the dairy businessman to buy 60 gunta land (one guntha is equal to 1,089 square feet) in neighbouring Palghar district.

He was also introduced to a real estate agent who told them that the land parcel they wanted to buy was worth Rs 4.5 crore, the official from Vakola police station said.

The complainant later came to know the actual price of the land was Rs 2 crore, he said.

He alleged that the dairy businessman took Rs 2.23 crore from him and fraudulently got the land transferred to his name in connivance with his son and the real estate agent, the official said.

The complainant claimed the entire money which was supposed to go towards buying an agricultural land in partnership with the dairy businessman was used to buy the land for the latter alone, he said.

Based on the complaint, the Vakola police on Tuesday registered a case against the father-son duo and the real estate agent under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he added.

