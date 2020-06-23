Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) A police constable in Mumbai has produced a video song aiming to spread awareness about the fight against coronavirus and also to boost morale amid crisis.

Constable Sanjeev Landge, attached to Kherwadi police station, has written, set to music and sung the 2.40-minute song.

He himself stars in it, alongwith some colleagues in the force and also a few actors including Milind Gunaji, Vijay Patkar, Priya Berde and Kishori Ambiye.

The song reiterates the resolve to defeat the "corona" -- which has claimed at least 3,735 lives in Mumbai alone -- by taking precautions.

"It was not easy to shoot the video amid lockdown. I recorded it on mobile phone at home, after my duty hours. We took ten days to finish the video. People have liked it and are sharing it on social media," Landge said.

