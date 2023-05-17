Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) The Mumbai Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of women thieves who used to work as maidservants and recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 40 lakh from them. The trio was arrested from various localities.

Police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh cash and wrist watches hidden at a house in BKC.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Tussle: DK Shivakumar Refuses To Budge, Remains Firm on His Decision for Chief Minister’s Post As Congress’ Deliberations Continue.

One of the arrested women was employed in suburban Bandra where the gang had committed theft in a house when its owner was away between April 14 and May 6, a police official said.

Also Read | Ganjam Selected As Best District for Fourth National Water Award-2022 by Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The investigation led the police to the maidservant, a resident of suburban Sion, he said. Two of her accomplices were subsequently nabbed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)