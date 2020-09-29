Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Mumbai police on Monday evacuated people from MLA hostel here after a bomb scare.

However, the police did not find any explosive material there.

"Around 150 people were there in the building. We have checked thoroughly and have not found any explosive material. The phone number has been traced. Further action will be taken," police said. (ANI)

