Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) In the wake of the loudspeaker ultimatum given by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the upcoming festivals, the Mumbai police has come out with a security plan, in which police teams will reach any location within five minutes with full preparedness to deal with untoward incidents, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Meets Party Chief Sonia Gandhi In Delhi Amid Ongoing Deliberations on Future Strategy.

The city police have come out with a security plan, under which they will be assisted by 19 companies of the State Reserve Police Force, platoons of the Riot Control Police, QRT, assault, delta and reserve forces besides the local police deployment, the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Focus on Children's Health Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

There are 94 police stations in the city and each has 16 points where police presence will be adequate, he said.

The police have marked some sensitive and hyper-sensitive points and the deployment will be kept accordingly, the official said. As a preventive measure, the police have started dialogues with community leaders and spiritual leaders and requested their cooperation, he said. The deputy commissioners of police on each zonal level are holding meetings with Mohalla committees, expecting cooperation to prevent any unlawful incidents, the official said. Speaking about granting permission for loudspeakers, the official said permits will be given in keeping with the directions of the Supreme Court about noise pollution. The police will take stern action against the persons and groups who try to violate the law and related norms, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)