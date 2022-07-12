Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Tuesday withdrew two orders which laid down that its personnel had to get the nod of a deputy commissioner of police-rank official to register FIRs for molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The orders pertaining to POCSO and molestation were issued on June 6 and 17 by then police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who retired on June 30.

These orders had come under fire from a section of social activists and political leaders who had claimed they would slow down the process of obtaining justice in crimes against women and children.

