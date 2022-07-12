Samastipur, July 12: In a shocking news reported from Bihar’s Samastipur, a man killed his wife for opposing her husband’s illicit affair. The man hung her body from an electric tower.

The police arrested the accused husband. The dead body of a married woman was found hanging from an electric tower in Saidpur Zahid village near Rupauli High School in the area.

The villagers informed the police about the crime. The body has been sent for post-mortem investigation, reported India Today.

The deceased has been identified as Uma Devi. The woman, with time, got to know about her husband’s many illicit affairs. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Teacher Held for Raping, Impregnating 17-Year-Old Girl in Jashpur District

The deceased’s son registered a complaint against his father. He said, ‘’My father killed my mother as she used to oppose his many extra-marital affairs.’’

The accused is absconding but the search by the police is on to nab him.

