Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

For the eighth day in a row, the financial capital of the country recorded zero pandemic-related deaths.

The tally of infections in the city reached 10,56,807, while the death toll stood at 16,691.

The count of recoveries rose to 10,36,634, after 127 patients were discharged from hospitals or recovered at home during the day, leaving the city with 600 active cases.

At least 19,737 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total of tests conducted in the city to 1,62,57,572.

According to the BMC, the recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent and no area or building is currently sealed.

Mumbai has reported zero deaths once in January, nine times in February and four times in March so far, a BMC report said.

