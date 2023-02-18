Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday reported 10 COVID-19 cases, the first time the addition to the tally touched double digits since January 13 this year, a civic official said.

The infection count in the city stood at 11,55,318, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

On Friday, Mumbai had reported four new COVID-19 cases, he pointed out.

The addition to the tally on January 13 was 12, he said.

The recovery count increased by five in the last 24 hours to touch 11,35,542, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 29, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the caseload doubling time is 2,72,963 days.

So far, 1,87,42,165 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,554 in the last 24 hours.

The overall growth rate of case between February 11 and 17 was 0.0003 per cent, as per civic data.

