Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl several times in a parked train in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The man, a resident of Arvi in Wardha district, and the victim are homeless and got to know each other while living under a bridge in Sanpada area, he said.

"As per the complaint filed on February 15, he raped her several times in a suburban train that was parked between Vashi and Sanpada stations. He was held on a tip of from Wardha on Friday," he said.

The man has been charged with rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the railway police official added.

