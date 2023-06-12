Mumbai, June 12: Mumbai on Monday reported four new cases of coronavirus, which took the tally of infections to 11,63,877, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,773, while the count of recoveries reached 11,44,052 after three patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the official said. The city had on Sunday reported seven new cases. Mumbai Records First COVID-19 Death After Gap of 78 Days, Chembur Resident Dies of Coronavirus Infection.

As per the civic body's bulletin, 542 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of the tests conducted so far to 1,88,84,770. The city currently has 52 active cases, it stated. COVID-19 Infection Accelerates Dementia Progression in Patients Already Suffering From Neurodegenerative Condition: Study.

The recovery rate in the city is 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate for the period June 5 to June 11 was 0.0005 per cent, the bulletin stated.

