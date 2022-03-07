Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) A 74-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills in Mumbai's Matunga area and has been admitted in a civic-run hospital in a serious condition, a police official said on Monday.

Police were alerted about the incident at around 5pm during the day by the man's 42-year-old daughter, who is currently residing in Texas in the United States of America, he said.

"Bharat Ruparel, a resident of Matunga East, took at least 30 sleeping pills in a suicide bid. He had informed his daughter before taking this step, and had also told her he had written a suicide note and also made a will," the official said.

"The daughter immediately alerted police and a team from Matunga police rushed to the flat and shifted the man to a civic run hospital. He is in the ICU and his condition is serious" he added.

