Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Private security guards wearing uniform and carrying valid identity cards can travel in special local train services in Mumbai from Friday, railway officials said.

The Central Railway and the Western Railway issued a joint statement saying that permission has been granted to private security guards to travel on special local train services following a request by the Maharashtra government.

"They are requested to obtain QR code from the state government at the earliest," the release said.

However, till that time travel permission will be granted to them on the basis of their uniforms with valid identity cards, it added.

From June 15, around 1,410 special suburban services are being run for essential services staff, including the state and central government employees. QR-coded identity cards are mandatory for train travel for majority of those authorised to travel in these trains.

According to a senior railway official,the Maharashtra government on Thursday urged the authorities to permit the lawyers and their registered clerks to travel in local trains during non-peak hours.

He said that after getting approval from the competent authority, the railways will permit them to use the services.

