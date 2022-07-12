Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Jaipur on Wednesday to seek support from legislators for the July 18 presidential polls.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, said on Tuesday that Murmu will reach the Jaipur airport at 9.15 am to meet BJP MPs and MLAs at a hotel here.

He said all BJP legislators have been requested to reach the hotel at 10 am.

Murmu is pitted against opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-member state assembly.

The party has 24 Lok Sabha and four Rajya Sabha MPs from the state.

On Monday, Yashwant Sinha met the legislators of the Congress and other MLAs supporting him.

