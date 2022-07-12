Thiruvananthapuram, July 12: An orange alert has been issued in Kerala's Wayanad, Kasargod, and Kannur districts of Kerala for the next 24 hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy showers there from Tuesday night.

The Orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall, of over 100 mm, in the next 24 hours. Kerala Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Predicting Heavy Rain for Next 5 Days.

All the other 11 districts of the state were placed under yellow alert on Wednesday. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has alerted the people residing in low-lying areas, river banks, and hilly areas that are prone to landslips to be on extreme alert.

The Kerala Police and the Kerala Fire and Rescue Department are also on high alert along with volunteers, ahead of the expected heavy rains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).