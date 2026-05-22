India News | Muslim Side Moves to SC Against MP HC's Verdict on Dhar Bhojshala Complex, Files Special Leave Petition

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22: The Muslim side has moved the Supreme Court of India challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order declaring the disputed Bhojshala Complex in Dhar as a temple.

The Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed by Quazi Moinuddin, who describes himself as the caretaker of the Kamal Maula mosque. While the Hindu side claims that the disputed structure is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Muslim side maintains that it is the Kamal Maula mosque.

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The matter had earlier been adjudicated by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which held the site to be a temple, a decision now under challenge before the apex court.

The Muslim community has said it is expecting a stay order from the Supreme Court shortly after filing the petition. The President of the Muslim community said, "We will not offer Namaz at the Bhojshala tomorrow, as the administration has not granted permission."

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Meanwhile, the Hindu side is set to continue worship rituals at the Bhojshala Complex throughout the day tomorrow.

This comes after the Indore Bench of the High Court held that the religious character of the disputed monument was that of Bhojshala, a temple of Goddess Saraswati. "The religious character of the disputed area is held to be Bhojshala, with a temple of Goddess Saraswati," the Court said.

The High Court further later quashed the 2003 ASI arrangement "to the extent restricting the right of Hindus to worship within the Bhojshala complex and also the order permitting prayer by the Muslim community."

Furthermore, Kamal Maulana Welfare Society President Abdul Samad also informed that the Muslim side has approached the Supreme Court in the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula dispute, filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) and stating that it will seek to establish its claim that namaz has historically been offered at the site.

Speaking to ANI on the matter on Thursday, Abdul Samad said, "SLP has been filed on our behalf in the Supreme Court... This matter, which we could not put before the High Court, we will try to put our point through the Supreme Court and at the same time, we will try to prove that namaz has always been held here and after the order of the Supreme Court, we will resume our prayers again."

He further said that the community would maintain peace and follow legal directions regarding worship at the site.

"Regarding tomorrow, I want to appeal that the society has always shown peace and tranquillity and will do so tomorrow as well... Whatever rights the Constitution has given us, we will take our point forward, and this mosque should remain and will remain a mosque," he said.

Addressing the issue of prayers on the following day, he added, "Regarding tomorrow's prayer, wherever the Muslim community wishes to offer prayers, they can do so in their homes or in their private spaces. However, if any court prohibits us from doing so, and if the court makes any rules, we will have to follow them, and we are already doing so..."

He also asserted continued religious association with the site, stating, "The Muslim community has always come here and will continue to come because this entire place belongs to the Muslim community..."

On administrative permission for offering namaz, Abdul Samad said, "We had requested permission from the administration for namaz, but they cancelled our permission, citing the Law and Order..." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)