Pune Acid Attack: Spurned Lover Tells Woman ‘You Can’t Belong to Anyone’ Before Throwing Acid, Accused Arrested

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman with acid in Pune after reportedly stalking her and objecting to her live-in relationship with another man, police said.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly told the woman, “If you can't be mine, you can't belong to anyone,” moments before throwing acid on her. The incident took place on Pune’s Tadiwala Road on May 20. The woman, aged 21, sustained burn injuries on her neck, back and feet, while her partner suffered burns on his legs when he tried to protect her during the attack. Acid Attack in Maharashtra: Teen Girl Returning From School Attacked in Ahilyanagar, Accused Absconding.

Stalker Throws Acid on Woman Over Live-In Relationship in Pune

Police identified the accused as Sriram Madhu Sarunwar. Officials said he fled to Karnataka after the attack but was later traced and arrested through technical surveillance. The woman later filed a complaint at Bundgarden Police Station, following which Pune Police launched an investigation.

Attack Happened While Couple Was Returning From Work

According to police, the woman and her boyfriend both worked at a hotel and were returning home from work when the accused intercepted them. Investigators said Sarunwar confronted the woman and questioned why she was living with her boyfriend instead of him.

Police said he was carrying acid in a plastic drum and allegedly threw it at the woman during the confrontation. Her partner was also injured after attempting to intervene and save her from the attack. Ahmedabad Acid Attack: Man Throws Acid on Estranged Wife Over Alleged Masculinity Taunts, Arrested.

Officials said jealousy appeared to be the primary motive behind the crime. Police alleged that the accused had been stalking the woman and was upset about her relationship with another man. Authorities are continuing the investigation and are expected to examine the source of the acid used in the attack.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).