New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Accusing Rahul Gandhi of trying to "divide the nation" and "demoralise" the armed forces during crucial situations, BJP president J P Nadda asked on Tuesday if it was the "effect" of the MoU the Congress had signed with the Communist Party of China.

"First, Congress signs MoU with the Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to the Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?" Nadda said in a tweet.

The two parties had signed a memorandum of understanding in 2008 to facilitate high-level exchange between them and consult each other over important regional and international issues.

The BJP has cited this to attack the Congress as the opposition party has become increasingly aggressive against the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the border standoff with China.

In 2008, Rahul Gandhi, then a Congress general secretary, and Xi Jinping, then a senior functionary of his party and now China's president, had signed the MoU.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh last week.

