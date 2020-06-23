New Delhi, June 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, among others, extended greetings on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020. The chariot festival procession was held in the coastal state following the permit received from the Supreme Court on Monday. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Schedule: Timings For Rituals to be Performed on First Day of Puri's Chariot Festival.

"My heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. I wish that this journey filled with reverence & devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the countrymen," Modi said.

"I extend my warm greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May Maha Prabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good health, joy and prosperity. Jai Jagannath! (sic)," Shah posted on Twitter.

See President Kovind's Tweet

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, especially to the devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha. May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 23, 2020

"Heartiest greetings and congratulations on the occasion of the Holy Rath Yatra. May the whole world be free from the immense mercy of the fourth idol. On this occasion, I pray to the Lord for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of the state," Patnaik posted in a tweet in Odia.

See Naveen Patnaik's Tweet

Congress Also Extends Wishes

May Lord Jagannath bless everyone with health, peace and prosperity. #RathYatra pic.twitter.com/n96E5rm1wQ — Congress (@INCIndia) June 23, 2020

BJP Leader Muralidhar Rao Wishes Nation

Jai Jagannath!#RathYatraToHogi SC judgement allowing the divine Rathyatra is a welcome step. May Lord Jagannath bless all. pic.twitter.com/LaDqK3vHsj — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) June 22, 2020

Ex-MP Naveen Jindal Extends Greetings

My greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath’s #RathYatra . May Mahaprabhu Jagannath shower his divine blessings on humanity. Jai Jagannath 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FcDJG8i3Iy — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) June 23, 2020

The annual procession of Lord Jagannath in Puri was earlier stalled by the Supreme Court, citing the outbreak of coronavirus. In a review order issued yesterday, the apex court permitted the chariot process, with riders of no crowd and social distancing measures. The state government was asked to ensure the implementation of safety norms.

