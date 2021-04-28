New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday launched a tele-consultation helpline for COVID-19 patients started by the party's youth wing BJYM and said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country will win this battle and emerge stronger.

The multilingual helpline 080-68173286 will provide tele-consultation from doctors for the virus-infected patients.

"Citizens from any part of the country can call to seek help from doctors on the helpline. Over 350 doctors are already onboard and more doctors will be added," Nadda said while launching the helpline in a virtual event.

"We have started helplines in all metropolitan cities. Thousands of families have been served medicines and other essentials by BJYM workers," he said.

Nadda also asked the party's youth wing workers to assist in increasing the pace of vaccination which would help the nation immensely.

"Registration will begin on the COWIN portal today and I call upon all Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers to get as many youth registered as possible," he said.

Talking about the initiatives and efforts made by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Nadda said under the leadership of the prime minister, the country would win the battle against this second wave and emerge stronger.

Sharing details of the initiatives taken by the party's youth wing, BJYM president Tejasvi Surya said its workers are working round-the-clock to provide all possible help to COVID-19 infected patients and their families.

He said this helpline would not only provide good medical advice to people but also allay their fears.

Surya said from May 1, the BJYM would play a very active role in the vaccination drive and would set up vaccination registration booths in several states.

He said the BJYM would also expand its ongoing plasma donation camps across the country.

