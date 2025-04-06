New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): On the occasion of the BJP's foundation day today, party national President JP Nadda met 98-year-old Shakuntala Arya, a revered senior party worker and former Mayor of Delhi, who held the position in 1997.

The meeting marked a poignant moment, honouring Arya's decades-long contribution to the party and her role in Delhi's political landscape.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Car in Civil Lines Area, Raped by 2 Men Who Also Filmed Act.

Earlier today, Nadda reflected on the party's journey on the party's 45th Foundation Day, emphasising its deep connection to India's traditions, culture, and values and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is an ideologically based and a mass-based party.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, JP Nadda said, "BJP's history is connected with Indian tradition, custom, policy, and culture. These elements will continue to guide us in the future, and we have never compromised ideologically."

Also Read | New Pamban Bridge Inauguration: India's First Vertical-Lift Sea Bridge Brings Technology and Tradition Together, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Nadda reinforced the party's ideological commitment, adding, "We are an ideology-based party, and we never compromise. We are also a mass-based party."

He shared the BJP's current achievements, stating that the party now has 240 members in the Lok Sabha and over 98 members in the Rajya Sabha, along with over 100,000 active workers.

He further highlighted the party's success in forming governments in several states, noting the BJP's sixth consecutive term in Gujarat, third term in Goa and Haryana, 4th term in Madhya Pradesh, and second term in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, UP, and Tripura.

Currently, the largest political party in India, the BJP, was founded in 1980.

After the landslide victory in the 2014 General Election, today, the BJP is the largest political party in terms of elected representatives and the biggest political party in the world.

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party received the highest vote share by a political party since the 1989 general election and won 303 seats, further increasing its substantial majority. In addition, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 240 seats, while the Congress secured wins on 99 seats. The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted.

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)