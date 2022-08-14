New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday participated in a silent procession here marking partition of the country in 1947 and the tragedy associated with it.

On the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', he led the procession from Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place. He was joined by Delhi BJP leaders and workers, including its president Adesh Gupta.

India gained Independence on August 15, 1947 amid large-scale violence and migration of people, as Punjab and Bengal were divided and Pakistan was formed.

