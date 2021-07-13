By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): With Central Cabinet expansion out of the way, Bharatiya Janata Party is now looking to fill important positions lying vacant in its top organisational set-up.

Sources stated that positions of vice presidents, general secretary and four posts in the BJP's Parliamentary Board are likely to be filled soon.

It is learnt that BJP national President JP Nadda is currently reviewing the performance of several leaders for these top positions.

The filling of these posts is being considered crucial as the party prepares for crucial Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Manipur, scheduled for next year.

With leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and others failing to retain their position in the Union Council of Ministers a few of them may even be considered for these vacant positions.

Many other leaders, depending on the suitability of their community, region and other aspects are also likely to be accommodated in these organisational posts.

Sources in the party, however, stated that there is no guarantee that all of those who have been divested of ministerial posts will be accommodated.

It is to be noted that with Bhupendra Yadav being elevated to the post of a minister, the post of a general secretary needs to be filled.

"Nadda ji has a young team. We are given to understand that someone from Bihar will make the cut for the position," stated a senior BJP leader.

Sources stated that there are at least four seats that are lying vacant in the parliamentary board of Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to the Constitution of the party, the national executive shall set up a parliamentary board consisting of party President and 10 members one of whom will be the leader of the party in Parliament with the party President as its chairman.

Apart from BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BL Santhosh are listed as members of the parliamentary board on the party's website.

There are four posts vacant on the board. The Parliamentary Board of the party is the topmost decision-making body of the BJP. It finalises electoral and party strategy and also has the final say in the distribution of tickets. (ANI)

