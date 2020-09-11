Patna, Sep 11 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda will meet Padma Shri awardee Rajkumari Devi, popularly known as 'Kisan Chachi', during his two-day visit to Bihar commencing on Friday evening, party sources said.

Devi has inspired over 300 women of Muzaffarpur and its adjoining districts to form self-help groups to make pickles, 'papad' and other items.

She also helps them grow fruits, vegetables and food grains.

Besides Devi, Nadda will also interact with 'makhana' (fox nut) and fish cultivators of Darbhanga and litchi growers of Muzaffarpur during his visit to north Bihar on Saturday, BJP social media cell convenor Manan Krishna said.

He will arrive in Patna on Friday evening to attend the meeting of the party's newly constituted 70-member Bihar election steering committee, BJP state media in-charge, Ashok Bhatt, said.

The eastern state is likely to go for assembly elections in October-November.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will also be present in the meeting, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, R K Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey are among the members of the committee.

The committee is headed by Union minister Nityanand Rai.

The BJP chief will also attend a core committee meeting at the residence of Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday, he said.

Nadda's visit to Bihar assumes significance as all the parties have begun preparations for the assembly elections even before the announcement of the poll schedule, JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said.

