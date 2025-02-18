Kohima, Feb 18 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday emphasised the need for unity among the Nagas to resolve various critical issues, including the Naga political issue and the Centre's decision to re-impose Protected Area Regime (PAP) and revocation of Free Movement Regime (FMR).

Rio was addressing the golden jubilee celebration of Tsiesema Basa village, around 19 km from the state capital, in Northern Angami-II assembly constituency, his home seat.

Asserting that his government is committed to ensuring development and progress, Rio said the process has been hindered mainly due to the unresolved Naga political issue, the dialogue for which is going on between the Centre and Naga groups.

Maintaining that efforts are underway to find a solution to the decades-old problem, he emphasised the need for Nagas to unite and live in peace and harmony.

The chief minister also highlighted the challenges posed by the Centre's decision to re-impose the Protected Area Regime (PAR), restricting free entry of foreign tourists into the state, and also revocation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border.

"Our government has been initiating many developmental activities but because of the unresolved Naga political issue, even the Centre has not granted major developmental activities asked for by the state and the government's plans and programmes have not been successful," he claimed.

Rio said his government is concerned about it and is insisting the Centre for an early solution to the Naga political issue to ensure development of the state.

The situation in the state is much better now but due to the unresolved political issue, the Centre has also reimposed PAR and revoked FMR, he claimed.

The CM said that the state government has appealed to the Centre to reconsider its decision on PAR and FMR while the 60-member state assembly has also come together and pleaded for an early solution to the Naga political issue but no positive response has been received so far.

Rio called upon the Naga people to work unitedly towards resolution of all lingering issues in the state.

He highlighted various state government-sponsored welfare schemes, including health insurance and microfinance loans for skill training and entrepreneurship.

On the Jal Jeevan Mission of the central government, Rio said that while there is a claim of 92 per cent of households being covered in the state, the villages should be careful in issuing completion certificates.

Meanwhile, Rio lauded Tsiesema Basa village for erecting a monolith in honour of his competition of 50 years in politics and service to the public. The memorial was unveiled by the village council chairman Razoukhrielie Khro.

The womenfolk of the village presented Rio with 50 ‘khang' (traditional Naga baskets) filled with rice.

